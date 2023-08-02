1 2 3 4 5
EFCC Nabs 52 Suspected Yahoo Boys In  Abraka

ABRAKA YAHOO BOYS

LAGOS AUGUST  2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-(Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Abraka, a university town in Delta State.

The Spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of the fraudsters on Tuesday in a statement.

In a statement he issued on Tuesday in Abuja, Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested following actionable intelligence reports linking them with internet-related fraud.

He added that items recovered from the suspects included five Lexus RX350 vehicles, one Mercedes Benz GLA, three Mercedes Benz GLA 350, one Honda Accord, laptop computers and mobile phones.

“The suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned as soon as the investigation is concluded,” Uwujaren stated.

 

