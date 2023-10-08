EFCC Arrests 48 Suspects Yahoo Boys, Recovers 9 Cars, Laptops, Phones In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that operatives of its Benin Zonal Command have arrested 48 suspected internet fraudsters in Asaba, Delta State.

In a statement, the EFCC said the suspects were nabbed on Friday, October 6.

The suspects are Chinonso Nnemeka, Chidenbere Ekwealor, Emeka Joseph, Emmanuel Onyeka Onyeukwu, Solomon Omojewe, Miracle Ogonnaya, Pius Innocent, Ebuka Odukwe Osita, Godspower Efe, Chinedu Odiaka, Ogbemudia Wisdom, Okocha Nduka, Victor Chukwuma, Ebuka Ohika and Bright Odinakachukwu.

Also arrested are Benjamin Kennedy, Abariowei Preye, Odinakachukwu Favour, Ofere Oghale, Micheal Okonkwo, Ezeali Stanley Chinedu, Akaluai Tega, Chibueze Obiozie, Chukwuma Chidimma, Sambo Daibra, Sunday Victor, Favour Ogaga-Oghene, Albert Oluwaleke, Agholor Omobude Simeon and Okeke Chibike.

The others are Bolum Ogechukwu, Dortimi Obiagulu Abariowei, Michelle Cyril, Adesioye Ajibola, Emmanuel Omezi Chinedu, Sule Courage, Daniel Samuel, Ifeanyi Nwabor, Igalawuye Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Uwaechue Chinedu Stanley and Eboh Chukwuma, Ezeali James Arinze, Clever Afokoghene, James Power, Azubudike Emeka, Okwuolise Ebuka, Odiete Timothy and Gilbert Nelson.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were arrested at different locations in Asaba following intelligence on their suspicious activities.

“Items recovered at the points of arrest include nine exotic cars; three Mercedes Benz GLK 350, Toyota Camry SE, two Lexus RX 350, two Toyota Camry LE, Mercedes Benz GLA 250 4Matic, phones and laptops.

“They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the anti-graft agency said.

The Herald

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email:labakevwe@yahoo.com