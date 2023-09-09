EFCC Arrest Forty Suspected Yahoo Boys With Exotic Cars In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Benin Zonal Command of the (EFCC) on Friday, September 8, 2023 arrested 41 suspected internet Fraudsters in Warri, Delta State.

The suspects are Jackson Shebenor, Good Gospower, Akiefa Desmond, Johnson Ogheneuwegba, Okonta Williams, Ochuko Godfrey, Marvelous Oghogho Ekpuke, Ofoluwa Sheriff, Eyengho Richard, Daniel Avwerosuo Iniovorhire, Favour Ighoatudu, Stanley David, Gospower Jeremiah, Hurock Miracle, Onaiwu Gideon, Apare Tamarakuru, Ogribi George and Napoleon Efe Miracle.

Others are Jephthah Godbless, Isiorho Desmond and Ochuko Prosper, Akpevwe Edogbegi, Felis Emmanuel, John Benjamin, Chukwuyenum Kenneth, Ejaita Victory, Felix Wada, Ufuoma Ododolor, Blessing Gbekena, Edo Othuke and Irikete Prosper.

Also included on the list are: Joshua Ngerem, Efejayobor Ochuko, Eke Kelechi Destiny, Idise Raymond Chuks, Enitomi Patrick, Efetobore Prosper Eghegha, Toise Raymond Chuks and Ogheneome Udovi.

The suspects were arrested during a sting operation following actionable intelligence on their nefarious activities in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include eight exotic cars – Two Toyota Venza, one Range Rover, one Lexus EX 350, two Lexus RX350, one Toyota Camry; one Mercedes Benz C300, a Mercedes Benz GLK, Phones and Laptops.

The commission spokesperson Wilson Uwujaren who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja said the suspects have made useful statements and will be charge to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Guardian-Nigeria

