Drama As Delta Police Arrest Woman Who Steals Two-Weeks-Old Baby In Sapele

LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A 28-year-old woman, identified simply as Tamaraemi Pena Ogofigha, has finally confessed to stealing a two-week-old baby from her neighbour in Sapele, Delta State.

The incident happened at the Ojolu area of the town when the mother of the baby went to buy soap and left the baby at home.

It was reported that she could not find her baby and raised an alarm when she came back.

The matter was reported at the Sapele Police Station and a search party was organised.

After a week, someone informed the mother of the missing baby that she saw a baby at the Uruakpa end of the town that looked like the missing baby with a woman, following which the mother went to the area and saw the baby with Mrs Ogofigha.

Reports had it that the mother of the baby confronted the woman, insisting that the baby was her child.

It was also reported that the matter was taken to the Police station where the accused woman continued to insist that the baby was her child.

She was said to have presented a midwife who claimed to have delivered her of the baby.

However, after much interrogation and pressure from the people, Ogofigha

finally confessed to stealing the baby.

The Police said the matter will be charged to court accordingly.

Delta Bulletin