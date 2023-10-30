 Dr Eshenake To Chair Delta Online Publishers Forum 2023 Lecture Series

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has raised the curtain on the much-anticipated 2023 DOPF 4th Lecture Series by selecting the distinguished Secretary of the Uvwie Council of Chiefs, Dr. Chief Samuel J. Eshenake (JP), as the Chairman.

The event scheduled for Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the prestigious Golden Tulip Hotel in Asaba, promises to be a transformative and enlightening experience for all attendees.

The convention committee, led by Emmanuel Enebeli, Chairman and Shedrack Onitsha, Secretary, made this announcement in a press statement issued on Sunday, October 29, 2023, sparking considerable anticipation among participants and stakeholders alike.

Dr. Eshenake, a prominent figure in Delta State, currently serves as the Chief Lecturer in the Department of Economics at the College of Education, Warri. He also holds the distinguished position of Director of Programmes at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education in affiliation with the College of Education, Warri. His extensive expertise and influence in the Niger Delta region make him an ideal choice for the prestigious role of Chairman, ensuring that the convention is enriched with wisdom and knowledge.

The theme of the 2023 DOPF Convention and Lecture Series, “Fiscal Policy and Taxation: Balancing Revenue Generation and Economic Growth,” is both timely and critical for the economic development of Delta State and the entire nation. Dr. Eshenake’s presence as Chairman is expected to lend this event the gravitas and insight it deserves.

However, the excitement doesn’t end with Dr. Eshenake’s appointment. The forum had previously announced Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei as the Guest Speaker, a renowned financial expert and philanthropist.

Dr. Ochei’s selection comes after careful consideration, given her impressive credentials in Accounting, Taxation, Management, Fiscal Policy, Forensic Accounting, and Audit, as well as her reputation as an esteemed Economist.

Dr. Doris Ochei, Founder and CEO of the Doris Amaka Ochei Foundation, holds a Ph.D. in Forensic Accounting, two Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Public Policy, and a Masters in Business Administration. She is also a Fellow in Accounting and a chartered Taxation practitioner. Her vast experience and knowledge in these fields will undoubtedly enrich the conversation surrounding fiscal policy and taxation in Delta State and the nation as a whole.

The convention lecture will not stand alone; it will also include panelists who are seasoned and experienced personalities. Their identities will be revealed in due course, promising a diverse and insightful range of perspectives on the subject matter.

The 2023 DOPF Convention and Lecture Series is set to be a momentous occasion, one that aims to pave the way for better fiscal policy and taxation, not only in Delta State but across all states in Nigeria.

Dr. Chief Samuel J. Eshenake’s stewardship as Chairman and Dr. Doris Amaka Ochei’s wisdom as the Guest Speaker, will undoubtedly steer the conversation towards practical solutions that can positively impact the economic growth and fiscal stability.

