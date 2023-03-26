Delta:Over 100 Monarchs To Storm Ovie Of Uvwie, HRM Sideso 15th Coronation Anniversary

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 100 traditional rulers are expected in Effurun from next week for the 15th coronation anniversary of HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso, Abe 1, JP. OON, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom which will kick off with a 21 cannon shots to mark the commencement of the celebration

The Chairman, Colloquium committee, Chief Omafume Amurun told journalists in Effurun that among the activities marked out for the two weeks celebration which will begin on April 4th 2023, is a colloquium on “Uvwie: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”

The colloquium will focus on Uvwie before and during the colonial era, the reign of Eruohwo 1 and His Times, the Transformational agenda of Abe 1 and propose steps to be taken in future to sustain the peace in Uvwie as well as proffer ideas on rapid economic, social and cultural transformation of the communities

The Keynote Speaker is renowned professor of oral literature, folklore and cultural sciences, Prof. G. G. Darah, author of several publications among them is the “Urhobo Folklore, Science and Global Knowledge Economy

The moderator will be Prof. (Chief) Joe Abugu(SAN) a specialist in Company Securities and Secured Credit Transactions. He has consulted in several capacities in public issues and private.

Discussants are, Prof.(Mrs) Rose Aziza, Dr. Ejiro Imuere, Chief Hope Erute, Mr. Dare Austin Ejumudo and Chief Assin Godstime

There will also be a gala/cultural night, peace and health walk while the grand finale at the magnificent Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom palace grounds will witness goodwill messages, traditional dances with another 21 cannon shots to mark the end of the celebration.