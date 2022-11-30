‘Deltans’ll Resist Attempts By Okowa To Serve Third Term By Proxy Through Oborevwori’

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Deputy President of the Senate (DSP), and Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the former Speaker of Delta State House Assembly Rt Hon Victor Ochie has said that Deltans will resist attempt by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to do a 3rd term through his stooge.

The two APC chieftain stated this during the Party’s Ward -to- Ward governorship campaign at Onicha-Ugbo, Issele-Uku and Onicha-Olona, some major towns of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Omo-Agege said he was not only excited at the rousing welcome by supporters who breached protocol and thronged to celebrate his presence, but also at the unity in the current Delta APC’s leadership.

He said contrary to some persons insinuation that there was no APC in Delta North, that the Party is fully on ground and strongly united as one big family. Noting that the ability to come together after any disagreement is what makes one a leader.

Omo-Agege, who said the “Prosperity for all Deltans” Governor Okowa promised in 2015 is now only for his (Okowa) family, disclosed that the State government has received over N2. 8trn and another N340bn from PMB and went ahead to borrow over N400bn with no meaningful projects to justify the humongous amount the state have received

“Today all Deltans including children unborn are owing the reckless borrowing by Okowa. So because of that, we Deltans are resolute and have agreed that we are not going to allowed Okowa to have a 3rd term through Sheriff Oborevwori”, he added.

He said all challenges ranging from unemployment, youths unrest, women empowerment and elevation, insecurities as well as roads construction and rehabilitation of both State and Federal roads and seek refund from Federal Government were addressed in the 2023 Campaign EDGE Agenda of the APC.

“We will intervene in failed Federal Roads and seek refund because Deltans are the ones using the roads. We will contract quality road contractors to construct our roads with negotiation for them to employ our youths thereby creating employment.

“We will harnessed the potentials and ingenuity of yahoo boys by engaging them in their best positive ways by asking them to develop apps and the State Government will be shareholder. By so doing, we are creating employment for our children.

“We will strengthen our women with meaningful empowerments and not fifty thousand naira starter packs empowerment they are giving our beloved women.” The Delta APC 2023 Governorship candidate stated.

Omo-Agege, who gave the assurance that his government will reduce insecurity to the barest minimum by addressing it’s causes, appealed to the people of Aniocha North to come out to vote for the APC 5/5 in the 2023 General Elections and they won’t regret it, that his Part deliberately chose to flagged-off campaign there.

“With Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President, a ranking Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as a principal officer in the Senate, Hon. Dr. Tony Nwaka in the House of Representatives and Bazim Sally Biose in the House of Assembly, it will be very easier for me to deliver to Deltans in all areas because me alone cannot do it all easily. Please vote for APC in all elections and you won’t regret it”. Omo-Agege stated.

Speaking also,Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei told Aniocha people that against misconception in some quarters that he is not fully with Delta APC, adding that what binds him and Omo-Agege are greater than what divides them.

According to him, “I am fully with Omo-Agege and Delta APC, I choose to support him because of my people of Aniocha, it’s in our best interest that Omo-Agege emerged as the next governor.

“We want someone who has a mind of his own, not a boy to a master, when you agree something with a boy, you are not sure that he will keep the agreement because he has someone he reports to, hence we will deliver all APC candidates 5/5.

Ochie added the much mouthed Anioma agenda by Okowa sadly in the past 7 years now is more or else Owa-Alero agenda, because other parts of Delta north has nothing to celebrate.

Other speakers at the rally includes, Elder Godsday Orubebe, Engr. Omeni Sobotie among others said Omo-Agege will bring a New Delta and that Deltans need a Governor with a human heart.