Delta:Armed Hoodlums Attack Family, Cart Away Cash, Other Items In Aniocha Community

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected armed hoodlums have attacked a family of four and carted away N280,000 and other items from their residence at Ogbe Iyasa Quarters, Ubulu-Okiti in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred at about 8.55p.m. on September 7th left the family, father, mother and two of their children, with matchet cuts on their heads and bodies.

According to sources, the generator being run by the family went off and the children, thinking that the fuel had been exhausted, went out to refill only to walk into the waiting hands of the hoodlums who led them back into their apartment.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, while inflicting bodily harm to their victims, forcefully collected their phones and ATM cards from which the sum of N280,000 was transferred to their Monie Point account.

Other items relieved of the victims included shoes, clothes and wedding rings by the suspected robbers who fled without any resistance by neighbours.

Sources disclosed that the mother of the house, Mrs. Ngozi Fortune Dumbili reported the incident at Ogwachi-Uku Divisional Police Station after she and her family were discharged from an undisclosed hospital where they spent 12 days.

ThisDay

