Delta: Vigilante Commander Gets Threat Letter From Suspected Kidnappers

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The vigilante commander in Delta state, Mr Tony Olisah, has raised alarm over a threat letter allegedly from unidentified kidnappers.

Olisah who stated this in his office on Tuesday in Asaba, while speaking on the threat letter from kidnappers, called on Governor Sheriff Oborevweri of Delta State to as a matter of urgency address the spate of kidnapping in the state.

He said, “There are rising cases of kidnapping in the state capital. Immediately after I received the threat letter I handed it over to the police, and if nothing urgent is done now, insecurity may overwhelm the state.

“We are calling on the state government, stakeholders, and all well-meaning Deltans to come out en mass and tackle the spate of kidnapping in the state.

“Apart from the motorcycle given to me by the immediate past police commissioner, Wale Abass, every other gadget and operational vehicle used are my personal belongings.

“Since the Arewa boys damaged my operational vehicle, and set ablaze the Bonsaac vigilante operational motorcycle, nobody has ever asked us how we will manage to police the entire community.

“Governor, Sheriff Oboriowevre needs to invest in vigilante for effective community policing, and we are equally urging him to make laws regarding security. Just as his counterparts, the Niger state governor made a law that no foodstuff will be taken out of the state,” he said.

ccording to the handwritten letter, the kidnappers warned Olisah and his group to mind their business and steer clear of their (kidnappers’) affair.

When contacted, the police public relations officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, promised to get back but has yet to do so at the time of this report.

He said, “I will get back to you on the issue of the letter.”

Punch

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com