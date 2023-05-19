Delta: Uvwie LG Boss Warns Newly Inaugurated Environment, Traffic Control Task Force Against Extortion

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Honorable Ramson Onoyake, has charged the newly inaugurated Environmental and Traffic Control Taskforces to not disgrace the uniform while carrying out their duties, but to show diligence and integrity.

Onoyake stated this recently during the inauguration of both taskforces in the Local Government Council secretariat in Effurun.

The council boss explained to the traffic taskforce that their duty is not just limited to apprehending people who violate traffic rules, but also to help to control traffic grid areas.

He, however, frowned at some members of the traffic control taskforce who deliberately directed motorists to break traffic rules, with the intention of arresting them and making money off them, to desist from such acts, stating that appropriate punishment will be given to such persons.

For efficiency, the environmental taskforce was divided into sections A and B. While section A will work from the right side of the road, section B will do the same from the left side of the road.

The council boss concluded by demanding total commitment and diligence from the members, emphasizing that the expectation is to make Uvwie a healthy and clean Local Government Area.

Delta Bulletin