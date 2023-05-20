Delta: Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Police, Injure Another In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two police officers attached to the Ughelli Area Command were shot dead, while another was seriously injured by men suspected to be armed robbers in Ekredjebor community,Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Though the report is sketchy, it was learned that the police officers had a gun battle with the suspected armed robbers at Okoruwe street by winners junction, Ekredjebor- community on Friday night and they were taken down by the armed robbers.

The officers, one Ujeyah Matthew, Sgt. Ijebu and one other whose identify could not be ascertained, were attacked.

A source from the area who raised alarm said, “Heavy gunshots along Ekredjebor road, Ughelli, by Okoruwe street (Winners) junction. Two men, suspected to be policemen could be seen lying lifeless on the road, just by the speed breaker.

“They were gunned down by men suspected to be robbers. None of the deceased officers had guns with them, an indication that the criminals may have gone away with their riffles. The unfortunate incident happened along Ekredjebor road, near Sokaje hotel, Ughelli,” The anonymous source revealed.

It could be recalled that nearly three weeks ago, precisely April 27, a police inspector, Ifeanyi was reportedly abducted and his corpse was discovered after nearly 24hrs in Evwreni forest.

Though the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bright Edafe could be reached at the time of this report, but senior security source from the State Command who confirmed the incident said, “Two Police Officers were shot dead, while one Sgt. Ijebu is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Politics/Governance