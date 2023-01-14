Delta: Two Vigilante Killed, Woman Abducted By Unknwon Gunmen In Amukpe, Sapele 

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Two persons have been brutally killed in Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State by unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Newsmen gathered that the killings occurred on Thursday Evening, 12th Of January 2023 in Amukpe Area.

Those that were killed are Mr Glory Okomado and Gift Majemite, both were said to be members of Sapele vigilante.

They were shot at Community Road by the unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers before the Army Checking Point in Amukpe, Sapele.

An Eyewitness who spoke to newsmen said: “The unknown gunmen escaped unchallenged.”

The reason they were brutally killed, is yet to be known.

It was also alleged that one woman known as Mr Kelechi’s wife selling bread was kidnapped in the process by the unknown gunmen. As a result of the killings of Glory Okomado and Gift Majemite, major roads in Amukpe are blocked by youth’s in the Area.

At the time of filing this report, there was still tension and panic in the Amukpe area of the town.

When newsmen contacted the Delta State Police Public Relation Officer’s DSP Bright Edafe for comment, his phone number was not reachable.

