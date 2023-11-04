Delta: Suspected Yahoo Boy Kills Two Kids In Auto-Crash In Ekiugbo

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected internet fraudster, also known as Yahoo boy, has reportedly knocked two children down along Ekiugbo Road by Oserhi junction in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

DAILY POST learnt that the two children were sent on an errand and were about to cross the road when the Yahoo boy, who was driving at very high speed, ran over them and then rammed into a nearby shop, leaving them in the pool of their blood.

The children reportedly died instantly from the accident, while the Yahoo boy, sensing danger, fled the scene.

The remains of the deceased have been evacuated by their parents and a case has been lodged at the police station.

DailyPost

