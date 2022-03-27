Delta: Suspected POS Robber Burnt To Death In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A massive crowd gathered to witness the lynching of a middle aged man accused of trying to rob a POS outlet along Isoko road in Ughelli, Delta State.

Focus Naija can report that he was burnt at the NNPC roundabout after his corpse was dragged from the spot where he was caught and beaten to death by the mob.

According to reports, the middle aged man said to be from Uwheru had attempted to rob the POS beside the popular fast food located at the roundabout.

An eyewitness disclosed that in an attempt to escape, the victim allegedly fired a shot at a bike man that summoned courage to approach him but missed his target. The action infuriated others who laid ambush and mobbed him before he could escape.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command for comments proved abortive.

However, a video shot from the scene of the incident has been attached to this report.

Focus Naija