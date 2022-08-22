Delta: Suspected Cultist Set Ubulu-Uku Police Station Ablaze, Set Leader, Others Free

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Ubulu-Uku Police Station, Aniocha-South Local Government of Delta State was yesterday set ablaze by suspected cultists who released some suspects from the cell.

Some indigenes, a leader of a cult group was detained in the station and some of his members, who were not happy with his detention, stormed the station, released their leader and others before setting the station on fire.

A member of the vigilance group in the community, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, as he was not supposed to speak with the press, said: “Our leader was notified that some people were robbing a house in Onicha-Uku Quatres, Ubulu-Uku. The owner of the house, simply identified as Osmosis, was outside the country on Thursday night. We raced to the place and arrested a notorious cultist, while others fled the scene.

“We handed over the suspect to Ubulu-Uku Police station. Thinking that he would be transferred to Ogwashi-Uku on Moo, his gang attacked the station, burnt the DPO’s office and released him from the cell. We later discovered that he was seen with his mom seeing him off last night, around past 11pm, but those who saw him didn’t know as at then that he was escaping from a police cell.

“When we visited the Station, the DCOs office was touched, part of the wall to the cell was broken. Some case files and two other offices were burnt, while there were no suspects, including the man we handed over to the station.

I am very sure that the man we handed over to the police was released by the hoodlums. The problem is that the police station lacks manpower. I don’t think that there are more than three officers plus two supernumerary officials in the station.”

Another man who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of attack, said “we are sure that the suspect was caught in the act of vandalising someone’s SUV at night. How come that immediately he was arrested, cultists stormed the station and released him. Some people saw his mother seeing him off, meaning that he has run away from the community, but the good thing is that he can’t run far before he will be arrested.”

However, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said: “There was a fire outbreak in the station. The DCO has confirmed that there was a fire outbreak at the station, but that the fire only burnt his office and one other.”

The Sun