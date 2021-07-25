Delta: Suspected Armed Robber Set Ablaze In Ughelli

Share This

























LAGOS JULY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected armed robber has been burnt alive by aggrieved mobs at Afiesere Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident which took place at about 8:45 pm attracted mammoth cloud with many describing it as unfortunate.

According to an eyewitness, the suspect was said to have snatched a newly purchased motorcycle from its owner at the Iwhrekpokpor Roundabout in the area, adding that the owner quickly raised an alarm which attracted other motorcycle operators who gave the robber a hot chase to Afiesere.

On realising that he had lost the game, the robber quickly jumped off the motorcycle and ran into the Afiesere Secondary School but the unrelenting pursuers caught up with him while he was trying to scale through the Afiesere Secondary School fence.

The robber, it was learnt, was given the beating of his life before he was set ablaze by the irate youths.

As at the time of filing this report, the remains of the robber was still on fire, while so many people still thronged the scene of the incident.