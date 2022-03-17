Delta State University Withdraws From ASUU Strike, Students Resume Classes

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State University, Abraka, has backed out of the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike as the institution’s management also directed the students to immediately return for academic activities.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the decision was reached after the 183rd regular meeting of DELSU Senate held on Wednesday in Abraka.

A statement containing the resumption of studies at the institution after the Senate meeting was posted on the official Twitter handle of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, on Thursday.

It read in part, “This is to inform the University Community, particularly staff, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students that Senate of the Delta State University, at its 183rd Regular Meeting, held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, deliberated extensively on the approved University’s Academic calendar and decided as follows:

“that the University approved Academic Calendar would be followed strictly;

“that all undergraduate and Postgraduate students are to return to campus immediately and commence lectures; and

“that Faculties and Departments should ensure that academic activities commence fully.

“Consequently, all students are expected to return to campus and commence academic activities with immediate effect”.

Our correspondent, however, gathered that the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, had earlier stepped into the lingering strike, “in his proactive and responsive way”, and consequently directed the Commissioner for Higher Education, Muoboghare, and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, to end their strike and reopen the varsity.

Our sources hinted that it was following the Governor’s directive, that the University Senate held its 183rd Regular emergency meeting on Wednesday, March 16th, and directed all students and staff to return to school without further delay.

It would be recalled that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Egwunyenga had some time ago stated that DELSU, despite the institution not being a Federal University, had joined the ASUU strike.

Also, Delta State Government is said to have been paying the lecturers and staff in the state University, virtually all the allowances that formed the basis of the ASUU strike since15 years ago.

Punch