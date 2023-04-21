Delta State University Announces Date For 15th Convocation Ceremony

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Nigeria, is set to hold her 15th Convocation for the award of diplomas, first degrees, higher degrees, and prizes on Saturday, 29th April 2023. This Convocation is for all 2021/2022 graduands (Regular, Sandwich, SLT, Weekend, Part–time and Affiliates).

According to a statement signed by Mrs. R. U. Ufiofio, Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council of DELSU, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga, is inviting all Graduands, Parents/Guardians, Stakeholders and the entire University Community to take part in the various Convocation activities as indicated below:

DELSU Convocation Ceremony Programme of Events

Sunday, 23rd April 2023

Convocation Service

Venue: St. Paul’s Catholic Chaplaincy, DELSU, Abraka Time: 8:00am

Tuesday, 26th April 2023

(a) Vice Chancellor’s

Press Conference

Venue: 750 ‘A’ Seating Capacity Hall

Time: 10:00am

(b) Novelty Match

Venue: Sports Complex

Time: 4:00pm-6:00pm

Thursday, 27th April 2023

(a) Investiture of Alumni / Award Venue: 750A Seating capacity hall. Time: 11.00am

(b) Convocation Drama

Venue: Arts Theatre Site III, Main Campus

Time: 4:00pm-6:00pm

Friday, 28th April 2023

Convocation Lecture to be delivered by Professor B.E.B Nwoke, Professor of Public Health, Parasitology, and Entomology, Imo State University, Owerri

Venue: 750 ‘A’ Seating Capacity Hall

Time: 11:00am

Saturday, 29th April 2023

(a) Commissioning of Projects

(b) Award of Diplomas, First Degrees, and Higher Degrees

(c) Award of Prizes

Venue: Convocation Arena

Time: 9:00am

Visitors are expected to be seated by 9:00am on Saturday, 29th April 2023, for the main convocation ceremony.

The Registrar, Mrs. R. U. Ufiofio assured that the 15th Convocation ceremony of DELSU, Abraka, would be memorable and exciting and

urged all members and friends of the University to attend as scheduled.