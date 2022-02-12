Delta State Govt Absent In A Suit Involving FG Return Of £4.2m Ibori Loot

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Representatives of Delta State Government were conspicuously absent in Federal High Court, Abuja when the suit involving Federal Government return of £4.2m Ibori loot paid to the Federal Government by the United Kingdom government came up for hearing.

The case came up for hearing on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at the Federal High court , Abuja with all parties present in court except the Delta State Government , the Attorney General of Delta State and the Accountant general of Delta State .

Recall that Human Rights Activist and Lawyer, Chief (Barr) Malcom Omirhobo had dragged the Federal Government to Federal High Court, Abuja, where he prayed the court to declare that by provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, the people and government of Delta State were entitled to the £4.2m (about N2.2b) recovered by United Kingdom government from the former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori and his associates.

Respondents in Omirhobo’s suit are that the Federal Executive Council (FEC); the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF); the Accountant General of the Federation; the Minister of Finance; the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Delta State government, the Attorney General of Delta State, and the Accountant General of the state.

Legal luminary equally prayed the court to declare that the seized funds belong to the people of Delta State, and constitute revenue that can be received by the Nigerian Federation and paid into her Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The applicant therefore prayed the court to declare that it is improper, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th respondents to expend the recovered loot for projects other than those that are beneficial for the economic development and well being of the people of Delta State.

While speaking to Urhobotoday, an indigene of Delta State who did not want his name on print, said the implication of the absent of Delta State representatives in court is that the state government seems to have conceded the money to the Federal government.

“Why is Delta State Government representatives not in court? Why is the Delta State Government not enthusiastic about return of the looted fund to its coffer? Is it that government of Delta State is so rich that it do not have need for the money?” he queried.

Chief Malcom Omirhobo who was amazed that the representatives of Delta State government were not in court said, “As the Plaintiff, I was in court but was disappointed that the Delta State Government representatives were absent. I expected my state government to support me in this case, but its action seems as if it is not interested.”

The case has been adjourned to February 16th, 2022.

Recall that in publications in both mainstream newspapers and online media in May 25th, 2021 the Federal Government claimed to have returned the £4.2m Ibori loot to Delta State Government. However, the Delta State Government on its part have not come out to publicly admit or deny receipt of the money.

As proof that the fund has not been remitted to delta State government, a counter affidavit to the Plaintiff, Malcolm Omirhobo’s affidavit in support of his originating summons by the Federal government sworn to on the 25th of November , 2021, the Federal government admitted having the money with it, insisting that the Delta State Government is not entitled to it.

Similarly, counter affidavit filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the stand of the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, both of them are opposed to the return of the looted money to Delta State government.

The public, mostly the indigenes of Delta State are presently at a cross road on the true position of the Ibori £4.2m loot which had since been returned to the Federal Government by the United Kingdom Government.