Delta: SS3 Student Allegedly Beats Teacher To Death In Abraka For Flogging His Sister

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A student of Senior Secondary School 3, identified as Michael Ogbeise, has beaten his teacher, Ezeugo Joseph, to death in Delta State for flogging his younger sister.

The incident happened at a yet-to-be-disclosed private school in the university community of Abraka, Delta State.

Trouble started when the teacher reportedly flogged one of his students, Promise, said to be the younger sister of the the boy.

Unable to bear his sister being beaten by the teacher, Ogbeisei went after the teacher and gave him some beatings that eventually led to his death.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident.

According to him, Ogbeise attacked the teacher for flogging his younger sister, Promise.

“The story is true. The young man attacked the teacher who collapsed in the process. The girl is now under a protective custody, but her brother, who effected the killing, has bolted away.

Punch