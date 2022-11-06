Delta: Scores Injured As Urhobo, Ijaw Communities resume Hostility Again

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At least, seven persons have been confirmed injured as Ogbe-Ijoh community in Warri South West Local Government Area, allegedly attacked Aladja Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Reliable sources told DAILY INDEPENDENT that it was Military men led bya Major (names witheld) that shot Aladja boys before proceeding to Ogbe-Ijoh but were returned by the rampaging Ogbe-Ijoh youths.

The source said, the soldiers couldn’t harm the Ogbe-Ijoh youths who stopped them from entering their community but descended on innocent youths of Aladja who were walking peacefully in the town.

When contacted, Aladja Community President, Mr. Shell, confirmed the attack, saying it was Ogbe-Ijoh people that came to attacked Aladja at about 4pm.

He called on the state and local governments to come to their aide as many of the youths sustained injuries from gunshots.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, when contacted, said he has not been briefed of the incident but promised find out.

Daily Independent