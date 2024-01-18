Delta: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc In Obiaruku,  Renders 75 Families Homeless

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than 75 families have been rendered homeless as a rainstorm recently swept through the Obiaruku community, headquarters of the Ukwuani local government area of Delta state.

Some buildings collapsed, roofs carried away while trees were uprooted even as the indigenes expressed concern that no life was lost.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services, and Girl-Child Development, Orode Uduaghan led a government delegation to the community for an on-the-spot assessment of damages.

Uduaghan, represented by Sir Stanley Rapu, Director of Humanitarian Affairs in the ministry, expressed the state government’s unwavering commitment to providing relief to victims.

According to her: “ the essence of this visit is not only to sympathise with you but also to assure you that the state government will stand in solidarity with you during this trying period.”

Members of the delegation were conducted around the community by Mr Chucki Tutu, Special Adviser to the Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government, and Pastor Essais Okpor, Chairman of the community’s peace committee.

One of the victims(name withheld), recounted that the rainstorm struck at about 6 pm on that fateful day adding that the roof of their house was carried away while her children who were at home during the incident watched helplessly.

