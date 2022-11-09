Delta: Queues Surface As Fuel Scarcity Hits Warri, Ughelli Environs, Marketers Hike Fuel Price

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Most of the fuel fillings stations in parts of Warri and environs are witnessing long queues of vehicles as independent petroleum marketers increased pump price to between N200 and N220 per litre.

THISDAY observed that most of the fuel stations locked up their gates while those dispensing sold between N200 and N220 per litre, leading to long queues of vehicles.

Although intra-transport fare still remained the same but there were fears that it might be increased if action was not taken by the authority.

The fuel scarcity was first noticed last week in places like Warri, Ughelli, Udu, Effurun, Agbor and Sapele, but became worse on Sunday as the news of price increase spread.

The Chairman IPMAN Delta State Branch , Zino Enamor, while reacting to the development said independent marketers should not be blamed for the hike in pump price rather the NNPC Limited should take the blame.

Enamor, who spoke through the Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN), Delta State branch, Mr. Frank Nwaola, alleged that the NNPCL released fuel to private depots who now sell to third parties with their members purchasing the products from agents at N198 per litre.

Describing the action of NNPCL as racketeering, Enamor said, “NNPC management is making money from private owned Depots that is why they prefer to supply fuel to them instead of their own Depot in Warri in order to enrich themselves.”

The IPMAN Chairman said his members have no other choice than to sell fuel between N200 and N220 per litre after purchasing it from privately owned depot agents .

He appealed to the federal government to prevail on the management of NNPCL to make use of Warri Depot in order for them to get fuel at government approved price.

Enamor also appealed to NNPC Limited to give marketers in southern Nigeria payment advise, noting that the last time they receive it was in 2001.

Arise News