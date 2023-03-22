Delta: Prophet Fufeyin Discloses Why Fire Razes Mercy Land Church In Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin of the popular Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, on Tuesday, disclosed the reason an inferno engulfed his church auditorium on Tuesday, destroying properties worth a fortune.

According to the acclaimed Ijaw-born seer, the fire, which sent panic across the length and breadth of the expansive campground, was nothing but the fiery anger of God.

The church ground is situated some kilometres shy of the popular Effurun roundabout in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, earlier video footage of the raging inferno of a church structure in the expansive campground had gone viral on Tuesday.

But hours after the fire incident, Prophet Fufeyin, who’s the founder and General Overseer of the ministry, confirmed the development in a video clip on his official Facebook page.

The Warri TB Joshua, as he’s popularly called by his admirers, who disclosed that no life was lost in the incident, claimed that the fire incident was orchestrated by God Himself, who had earlier given him an instruction to build a church auditorium.

Tribune