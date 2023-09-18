Delta PPRO Reacts To Video Showing Killer Of DPO 2 Baba And Gang Members Brandishing AK-47 Rifles

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-DSP Bright Edafe who is the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command has reacted to the video showing 2 Baba and his gang members brandishing AK-47 rifles in an unknown forest by saying that they will soon get a return for all the evil they have done.

The video surfaced online days after Gift David Okpara, popularly known as 2 Baba-led Iceland Cult gang ambushed and killed the Division Police Officers of Ahoada, SP Bako Angbashim and was declared wanted by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Although it is not certain whether the video was recently done or an old one posted for the purpose of diverting security agencies’ attention from 2 Baba whom they have launched a manhunt for, those in the video can been seen with AK-47 rifles as they eulogize the Iceland cult fraternity.

Reacting, Bright Edafe wrote, “Criminals always regret when they are caught. And these too will soon get a return for all their evil deeds”

