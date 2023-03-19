1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Sun, Mar 19th, 2023

Delta Polls: INEC Confirms Supplementary Elections In Two LGAs

INEC

LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Confirmation has been received from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that supplementary elections for the governorship and House of Assembly will take place in two local government areas of Delta State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Monday Udoh-Tom, made the announcement on Sunday morning at the state Collation Centre in Asaba.

Udoh-Tom explained that the elections were taking place in two wards (Gbaramatu) of Warri South-West LGA and one ward (Amai) of Ukwuani LGA due to the failure to distribute materials to those wards during the elections held on Saturday.

Furthermore, Udoh-Tom announced that the Electoral Officer (EO) for Ndokwa East Local Government Area has been suspended for not being proactive during the conduct of the polls.

The Sun

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close