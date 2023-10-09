Delta Police Recover Gun Concealed In Patent Medicine Shop

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police operatives have arrested Mr Ebireri Morisson for concealing locally fabricated short gun and one live cartridges in his patent medicine shop in Oviorie community of Isiokolo Ethiope East LGA Delta state.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the recovery of the gun and bullet said, “On 7/10/2023, at about 1320hours, operatives of the command Rapid Response Squad acting a credible information stormed Oviorie community Isiokolo Ethiope East LGA Delta state where one Ebireri Morisson ‘m’ aged 40yrs of the same community was arrested at his drug patent shop.

“ Upon searching the premises, one locally fabricated short gun, and one live cartridge were recovered. The suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

In another development, SACU operatives who were on a routine patrol along Cable Road, Asaba accosted a motorcyclist and his passenger who upon sighting the patrol team hastily jumped down from the moving motorcycle and took to their hills.

The suspects were given a hot chase, where one 27-year-old male suspect, Ifakachukwu Igwala from Kwale in Ndokwa-West LGA was arrested.

The suspects were carrying a handbag, when the bag was searched one locally fabricated Beretta pistol, two 9mm live ammunition, one locally made single barrel shotgun, and one live cartridge were recovered.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect operates alongside his accomplice named Kelvin surname unknown (at large) The suspect is in custody and the effort to arrest his fleeing accomplice is ongoing.