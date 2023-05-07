Delta Police Raid Black Spots In Ughelli, Environs, Arrest 94 Sex Workers, 59 Suspected Male Criminals

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to the reoccurring criminal activities of kidnappers, armed robbers in Ughelli, Warri and other parts of the State, the Deputy Commissioner of Police operations, DCP Johnson Adenola directed that massive raids be carried out in the affected areas.

On 1/5/2023, operatives were drawn from the command’s operations department, SIB, Dragon Patrol, safer highway, raiders, CP D-Coy squad, Rapid response squad (RRS) and led by the Commander Dragon patrol, CSP Graham Imade and deployed to the affected areas.

They embarked on an intensive confidence building patrol, stop and search, and show of force while acting on credible intelligence report. The Commander led raids on some identified criminal rendezvous at Evwreni, East west road, and other black spots all in Ughelli North LGA. During the operation, fifty-nine (59) male suspects, ninety-four (94) female suspected commercial sex workers were arrested. The following exhibit were recovered from them; three pump action guns, one locally made cut-to-size gun, one dagger, ten (10) live cartridges, one suspected stolen unregistered toyota Venza, one unregistered Mercedes benz, one Peugeot car with registration number KJA 98 GE, nine (09) cups of loud, codeine syrup, sachets of swinol, twenty capsules of tramadol, thirty one (31) wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp.

The ninety-four (94) commercial sex workers have been charged to court alongside some of the male suspects, while others have been transferred to the command headquarters for further investigation.

The DC Operations has directed that the team sustain the tempo and ensure that sanity is completely restored in the area while calling on members of the public to make available any useful information that will help the police in the fight against crime and criminality. He reiterated that the Command is committed to its core mandate, which is protection of life and properties, among others.