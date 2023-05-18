Delta: Police Officer Crushes Father, Son To Death, Four Siblings Hospitalized In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A Police Officer attached to the Ughelli ‘A’ division has allegedly crushed father and son to death while four other siblings are seriously battling to save their lives at a private hospital in Warri, Delta state.

The deceased father, Mr Godstime Ovwiokpe and his children, Sandra, Ebenezer, Mine, Enoch and Mrs Umolo were in a tricycle with reg no: Delta, ASB 324QC heading to First Baptist Church, when the accident occurred before Ughelli public field in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

According to sources, the police officer identified as ASP Edet Emmanuel and other occupants of the red Toyota Camry car, were coming from the police station when the incident occurred at about 7:00am.

Mr Godstime Ovwokpie and his 2-year-old son, died while his four other children are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Warri.

Galaxy news crew visited the hospital where two of the survivors are receiving treatment to speak with the survivor’s after the police declined to give details of the accident despite having the car and tricycle in their possession.

Speaking at her hospital bed, Mrs Philomena Umolo with a broken leg and the daughter of the deceased recounted how the accident occurred.

Watch the daughter of the deceased speak and video collage of the vehicles below:

Within Nigeria