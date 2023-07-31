Delta Police Neutralised Suspected Kidnapper, Rescue Abducted Victim

Share This





















LAGOS JULY31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Police operative at Ebrumede Police station has neutralized a suspected kidnapper and rescued an abducted victim who was kidnapped at Jakpa junction, Effurun, Delta State. .

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the killing of the suspected kidnapper and rescued of the abducted victim revealed that on 29th July 2023, at about 2300hours, Police patrol team attached to Ebrumede Police station while on stop and search duty flagged down a Lexus Saloon Car (reg. number withheld) but the occupant on noticing the police, jumped down from the vehicle with a double barrel gun and took to their heels.

“Some of the police operatives gave them a hot chase during which one of them bearing the firearm was nuetralized while others escaped. On a closer look at the abandoned vehicle, a kidnapped victim was seen blindfolded, he was immediately rescued by the operatives and taken to the police station where he stated that he was kidnapped along Jakpa Road, Warri, Delta State on same date at about 2100hours, when the suspected kidnappers using a tricycle hit his vehicle from behind, and in an attempt to confront them, they brought out the double barrel gun and forced him into his own vehicle.

“Before he was rescued, he had already paid sum of seven hundred thousand naira (#700,000) ransom to their account through bank transfer. Victim has been reunited with his family while manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing,” he stated.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass while applauding the gallantry of the policemen, urged other officers of the command to follow suit and exhibit courage in line of their respective duties.

He also urged members of the public to continue to trust, and partner with the police especially in the area of information noting that the Police cannot do it alone without the support of the community.