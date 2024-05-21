Delta Police Neutralise Leader Of Dreaded Kidnapping Syndicate In Ughelli, Recovers 875 Cartridges From Gun Runner

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police command sad it has neutralized the leader of dreaded kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorizing residence of Ughelli and environs. The police were equally reported to have arrested a suspected gun runner with 875 live cartridges.

Delta state police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who made the information available to Urhobotoday said based on intelligent report the police stormed the base of the kidnapper at Ighwre Inene Community in Ughellli North LGA, Delta State, on the trail of the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate known as Joel Joseph, who is a native of Ekakpamre Community in Ughelli North LGA Delta State.

He disclosed that the suspect upon sighting the operatives opened fire on them, adding that in the ensuing gun duel, the suspect sustained serious gunshot injuries and was taken to the General Hospital Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment.

“One AK47 Rifle loaded with ten (10) rounds of Live Ammunition was recovered from him. Efforts are being intensified to arrest other gang members as contained in the intel,” he stated.

Edafe further explained that while operatives of Safe Delta deployed to Head-Bridge, Asaba were on stop and search duty they intercepted a white Toyota Hiace Bus (REG. NO: AYB573XC), driven by one Friday Emmanuel, a 43yrs old male suspect from Morsogar, Ethiope-West LGA, Delta State.

“Upon subjecting the said vehicle to search, eight hundred and seventy-five rounds of live cartridges concealed in a sack wrapped with pieces of clothes were recovered. The suspect was arrested for further investigation, and the exhibit was impounded. Investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

