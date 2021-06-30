Delta Police Nab Native Doctor With Two Human Skulls, Three Men With Fresh Human Blood

Share This























LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State Police command has arrested a 60-years-old native doctor, Godfrey Akpudje with two human skulls in Urhobo community of Ekpan Ovu, Delta State.

The arrest of the native doctor emanated when on the 24/6/2021 at about 1700hrs, one Ejiro Okoro ‘m’ 35yrs reported that his sister (Name withheld) aged 65yrs who died sometime in 2019 and was buried at Ekpan Ovu, that the corpse was exhumed by unknown person.

On the strength of this report, the DPO Isiokolo Division swung into action, and detailed police detectives to investigate the report.

During the course of investigation, information gathered through intelligence revealed that, it was one Godfrey Akpudje ‘m’ 60yrs who happens to be a native doctor that exhumed the corpse, and removed the skull. He was immediately arrested and two human skulls were recovered from him.

He said he got one of the human skulls from Osun state from a native doctor who is now late. The police said investigation is ongoing.



In another development, on the 28/6/2021 at about 1145hrs, Dragon patrol team 31 of Delta State police command while on stop and search duty at Nsukwa junction along Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale road intercepted a commuter sienna bus travelling from Asaba to Kwale.All passengers were asked to submit themselves for search. During the search three suspects were found with a container filled with fresh human blood. The three suspects namely Monday Nwite ‘m’ 27yrs, Madabuchi Nweke ‘m’ 26yrs and Nwite Sunday ‘m’ 21yrs all of Ebenta village in Ohaukwu LGA, Ebonyi State were immediately arrested.During interrogation, the suspects confessed to have murdered some unknown persons in Ebonyi State and were on their way with the murdered person’s blood to a native doctor whose identity is unknown for now but resides in Kwale.They were taking the blood to the said native doctor for rituals purposes. One rosary necklace tied with charms was also recovered from them.