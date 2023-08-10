Delta Police Arrest Three Specialists Okada Robbers Agbor, Five Others In Orerokpe With Arms, Cash

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police operatives has arrested three suspected armed robbery syndicate that specialized in stealing motorcycles in Agbor, Delta State and its environs with arms.

The trio were arrested when the police through intelligence gathering arrested Efosa Osemere A.K.A Kpako, Nwabuzor Joseph and Otasowie Osasa.

The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being part of the syndicate that specialize in robbing people of their motorcycles and other belongings in Ewuru Community, Agbor.

When a search warrant was executed in their houses, one locally made cut-to-size pistol and a live cartridge were recovered.

In a related development, on 06/08/2023 at about 1130hrs, acting on credible information, Anti-robbery patrol team of Orerokpe division while on routine stop and search along Oha/Orerokpe Community road in Okpe L.G.A intercepted a commercial tricycle with five male passengers, the Policemen subjected them to a search during which one locally made double barrel cut-to-size short gun with two live cartridges, the sum of One Hundred and Forty Eight Thousand Naira(#148,000) were found in the possession of one Oghenetoja Douglas ‘m’ of Agboro Community in Okpara Island Isokolo, Ethiope East L.G.A, of Delta State.

In the same vein, the DPO Kwale division CSP Edwin Igoche received a complaint about a syndicate that vandalizes electricity poles and steals electric cables. The DPO detailed the DCO Kwale division to embark on a discreet but intelligence-driven investigation.

Consequently, on 5/8/2023, the divisional crime officer led a combined team of police and vigilante and arrested the following suspects, Michael Thankgod, Peter Onyoba from Anambra state, Prince Johnson Ogochukwu and Nwabochali , Chinedu Ossai and recovered three sacks containing electric conductor cable wires, two iron steel cutter, one measuring scale.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the three incidents said the culprits are in police custody while investigation is ongoing.

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com