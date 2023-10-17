Delta Police Arrest Three Kidnap Suspects, Recover Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives has arrested three more suspects linked to one Ese–Oghene Ezekiel, who masterminded the kidnap of his brother (Name withheld) and members of his household at Oha community, Okpe LGA of Delta State during which one Regina Ogana, the brother’s wife was shot dead

Statement mmade available to Urhobotoday fro the Police Command said, “The initial success notwithstanding, the Commissioner of Police CP. Wale Abass gave the Divisional Police Officer, Oreorokpe Division, CSP. Paul Oboware, marching orders, to ensure every other persons involved in the crime was brought to book.

“Consequently, on 13/10/2023, at about 1423hrs, after an exhaustive and painstaking investigation process, aided by technically generated intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer, Oreorokpe, mobilized and personally led men of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team, stormed Ofuoma in Ughelli North LGA, where two male suspects namely, James Aboyo ‘m’ aged 21 and Solomon Gbolode ‘m’ were arrested for their involvement in the incident.

“ Consequently, upon their arrest, the team proceeded to conduct search at the premises and hideout. Upon reaching their hideout, one Blessing Deco ‘m’ aged 22 was arrested while other gang members who apparently sighted the approaching police team, took to their heels. When the house was searched, the following items were recovered Four (4) AK 47 Rifles, One (1) Pump Action, One (1) locally made single Barrel Cut-to-size Pistol, Fifty-Eight (58) Rounds of 7.62 Live Ammunitions, Thirteen (13) Live Cartridges, Five (5) Packs of Improvised Explosive devices, Six (6) Detonators and Eight (8) Empty Magazines.

“The suspects who confessed to their involvement in the crime and other kidnapping incidents in the state, are presently in custody, assisting police investigation while manhunt for the other fleeing members of the gang is ongoing.

In conclusion, I wish to emphatically reiterate that the war against kidnapping, armed robbery and other vices has been reinvigorated in the State, as the Commissioner of Police is resolute on making the state a hostile ground for all persons of questionable characters.

“The Command is thus calling on every Deltans to be involved in the efforts by volunteering useful information to aid the Command’s operation. The Commissioner of Police has also extended his commendation to the officers behind this feat urging them to sustain the tempo while admonishing other officers to emulate them.”