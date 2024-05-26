Delta Police Arrest Suspected Cultist Polytechnic Account With Beretta Pistol

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Operatives of Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist, Chief Oviri Onorigho who is an accountant with Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Delta State. He was arrested with a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who made the disclosure in a press statement made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the 52-Years-old accountant was arrested on 24/05/2024 at about 1130hrs by Delta State Commissioner of Police special team deployed to Ughelli led by ASP Julius Robinson.

According to him, while working on intelligent report, the team stormed the residence of Onorigho in Oghara town, Ethiope West LGA Delta State, adding that a search warrant was executed in his residence during which one Baretta Pistol loaded with four rounds of live ammunition was recovered.

“The suspect was immediately arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that he is suspected to be a member of Aiye confraternity. The suspect stated that he bought the gun from one Morrison (at large) for two hundred and fifty thousand naira (#250,000), adding that it was for his protection. The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing,” the statement revealed.

