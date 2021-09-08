Delta Police Arrest Six Additional Suspected Killer Of Orhuwhorun Prince, Two Policemen

Share This























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta state police command has arrested additional six suspects in connection of the murder of Orhuwhorun Prince Eric Takerere and two mobile policemen.

The suspects were alleged to have carted away the policemen rifles and equally attempted to kill the murdered Prince’s brother, Prince Franklyn Takerere.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe in a statement made available to Urhobotoday revealed that one Godspower Agabarhayowe “AKA” GANAGANA ‘m’ age 27 years and Tony Edwin ‘m’ age 27 years that were earlier arrested on the 09/07/2021 in connection to the murder led the police operatives to their hideout in Udu, Warri and Aladja area where six suspects namely Onoriode Shefo “AKA” Chikago “M” age 36YRS, Omagbeosa Sholla “M” age 30YRS, Godwin Obukoemu “AKA” Million “M” age 30YRS, Ejime Mugagbam “M” age 34YRS, Ejiroghenen Nushe “M” age 24YRS and Egho Monday “M” age 28YRS were arrested.

The Police statement further confirmed that those arrested confessed to be involved in the murder of Prince Eric Takerere and his two mobile police men, adding that they also led the operatives to their armoury where two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally made pistol, four magazines, seventy six rounds of live ammunition and thirty eight rounds of live cartridges were recovered.