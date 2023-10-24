Delta Police Arrest Cultist With Guns, Ammunition In Enerhen, Rescue Two Kidnap Victims In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Police operatives have arrested three members of cult group known as Jurist Confraternity and recovered arms and ammunitions from the suspect. The Police equally rescued two abducted victims from sapele bush.

Delta State police Public Relationn Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who pronounced the arrest of the cultists and recovery of arms and ammunitions disclosed that on 21/10/2023 at about 2336hrs, acting on credible intelligence about the activities of some suspected armed cultists of Jurists Confraternity around DSC Quarters in Udu LGA, who has been terrorizing innocent citizens, the DPO Ekpan division CSP Aliyu Shaba led surveillance team of the Division to DSC Quarters in a coordinated operation and arrested one Emmanuel Egbegbor Boms ‘m’ aged 36yrs and Obus Obukoko ‘m’ aged 32yrs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they are suspected members of Jurists Confraternity; and on 22/10/2023 at about 1415hrs the suspects led the operatives to the hideout of another member of the gang one Moses Omoko ‘m’ at SEDCO Area Enerhen, the suspect was arrested, and the following exhibit were recovered:

“One (1) AK-49 rifle with two (02) magazines loaded with forty-one (41) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one locally made double barrel gun with two (02) live cartridges. Suspects and exhibits are in custody and investigation is ongoing,” he disclosed.

Rescue Of Two Kidnap Victims

Furthermore, Edafe explained that on 23rd October 2023 at about 1000hours, the DPO Sapele Division received a complaint that there was a kidnap incident along Warri-Sapele expressway. “Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO Sapele mobilized a combined team from the Division, Area Command, tactical teams and vigilante; he then led them to the Ibada-Elume bushes including the swampy areas of the environment.

“At about 1610 hours of same date, the hoodlums on noticing that the team was closing in on them, abandoned their victims and took to their heels. Two kidnapped victim were rescued and have since been reunited with their families while manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing,” he stated.

