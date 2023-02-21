Delta: Peter Obi Sympathizes With Victims Of Effurun Gas Explosion

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in Nigeria Presidential election has sympathized with the injured and families of those who might have lost their love ones in the inferno.

Obi who sent his message of sympathy to the victims in a tweeter said, “ I just received the news of the gas explosion that rocked Effurun, near Warri, in Delta state, yesterday night. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and families of those who might have lost loved ones. –PO”

Recalled that a major gas plant on the Effurun part of Warri-Sapele road, Nelmic, went up in flames at about 10.30pm on Monday night.

At press time firefighters were still battling to extinguish the raging inferno. Unverified claims said some persons may have died.

A resident around the neighbourhood who gave his name as Gweke told the Vanguard how they saw balls of fire lightening up the dark sky from their houses and what followed was a loud explosion.

“Some of us started running out of our houses to know where the fire and explosion came from. We later saw it was from the gas plant close to us.

“I pray nobody died but I doubt it. This fire I am seeing must have taken some lives,” he ended.

The few vehicles on the busy Warri-Sapele road at that hour avoided that portion of the road.

Some persons were seen trying to catch scenes of the fire with their phones and uploading them on their social media accounts.