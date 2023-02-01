Delta PDP Gov Candidate In Court Over Alleged Certificate Forgery, Age Falsification

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate and Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori appeared in the Federal High Court, Asaba, over an alleged certificate forgery and age falsification.

The suit was filed by former PDP governorship aspirant , Chief Novwie Ikie.

At yesterday’s court session, Oborevwori mounted the witness box for cross examination.

Presenting relevant documents to buttress his point, the Speaker affirmed that he was born 1963 as against 1979.

He, also, told the court that in an effort to correct the erroneous date of birth in his WAEC certificate, he swore to an affidavit and Deed Poll to correct the date.

The court presided over by Justice F.O Olubanjo, adjourned the matter to February 22, 2023, for adoption of written addresses by counsels after the defense counsel closed his case.

The Sun