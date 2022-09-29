Delta: Panic As Gunmen Abduct Okpe-Sapele Youth Chairman While Playing Football

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is tension in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State as gunmen, on Wednesday, kidnapped the Sapele-Okpe community Youth Chairman, simply identified as Egbejule.

DAILY POST learnt that the Chairman went to play football at Ogodo Primary School in Ajogodo Area, Sapele, when the gunmen shot sporadically and abducted him to an unknown destination.

Hoodlums used the opportunity to steal as youths protested the abduction.

The incident made residents of the area run to for safety as youths in Ajogodo came out in their numbers, Thursday morning and blocked the major road leading to Ogodo Primary School.

It took the swift intervention of the military to disperse the youths.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe is yet to respond to calls, as well as reply a text message sent to him.

Dailypost