Delta Online Publishers Honour Tompolo For The Liberation Of Niger Delta

LAGOS MARCH 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has inducted High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo into the DOPF Niger Delta Media Hall of Fame.

The official induction was performed at Oporoza, the traditional Headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri Southwest Local Government Area of Delta State.

As a prelude, the Chairman of DOPF, Mr. Emmanuel Enebeli disclosed his induction came as a result over overwhelming votes of the people of the Niger Delta Region through an Online poll conducted within a period of four months beginning from June 2021 – October 2021.

Enebeli said Ekpemupolo’s selection for this prestigious Honour was also based on his uncommon struggles and determinations towards the liberation of the Niger Delta Region from economic and environmental degradation, political, social marginalization and stagnation.

The official induction and presentation were done by the DOPF’s Board of Trustee (BoT) Chairman, Chief Omafume Amurun.

In his response, Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo, who appreciated members of DOPF for recognizing his good stands and inducting him into the Niger Delta Media Hall of Fame, said his Award and recognition should spur others to rise up to defend and protect government properties and facilities within their territory.

He appealed to Nigerians to join hands to move this country forward because there’s no other country.

According to him, “I don’t have any other place except Nigeria. Nigeria is the only country I have so we must all join hands to protect and move Nigeria forward.

“Our economy is in dire need of survival so we cannot fold our hands and allow some persons to sabotage the nation’s economy because of greed.

