Delta: One Killed, Three Hospitalised In Fresh Ogwashi-Uku Cult Clashes

LAGOS FEBRUARY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Again, tension gripped the people of Ogwashi-Uku, in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State following the killing of a prominent cult kingpin, simply identified as Lucky, by a rival cult group in the community.

PUNCH Metro on Sunday observed that most businesses, especially drinking bars, games and shops remained closed for fear of any reprisal.

A youth leader in Ogwashi-Uku, who spoke to our correspondent on the ground of anonymity, said the killing of Lucky, described as a “7 star general” in the Vikings Confraternity, has raised tension in the community.

He said, “Lucky is a well-known figure and a feared leader of his confraternity. In short, he is referred to as a “7 star general” in the Vikings Confraternity.

“He was killed last Thursday and as I speak, there is tension in the community. Many residents are now living in fear.

“No doubt, there may likely be a reprisal. That is why you see uneasy calm in the community.

When contacted on Sunday, the Delta State Police Public Relations, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the killing, adding that the command was on top of the situation to ensure peace and security in the area.

What happened in Ogwashi-Uku is a one-day incident, one person was shot and killed and three other persons received gunshot injuries.

“As I speak with you now, we have some suspects in custody over the shooting. I can tell you that the police are working to maintain peace and security in Ogwashi-Uku.

“After the incident, we carried out raids in the community, and arrested some suspects who are currently undergoing interrogation.”

PUNCH Metro had reported that a student was killed while three were raped on February 23, at the polytechnic community which forced the students to go on a one-week semester break.

Meanwhile, the students are expected to resume academic activities on Monday, February 26, 2024.

Punch

