Delta: Motorists Bemoan Location Of Heavy Refuse Dump Beside MTN Office, Alaka, Effurun

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Motorists plying the Warri-Sapele Road, in Uvwie Government Area, have called on the Uvwie Council Chairman, Hon. Ransom Onoyake and the environmental special task force in the council to help dispose the refuse dump beside MTN office at Alaka Junction, Effurun.

The motorists, who stated this yesterday, noted that whenever they drive past Alaka Junction, they perceived offensive odour as a result of huge refuse dump besides the MTN office, noting that it posed risk to human health.

Reacting to the development, the Community Liaison Officer (CLO) of MTN office in Effurun, Mr OchukoAkpomudje, said that it was sad seeing the huge refuse dump beside the office premises, stating that it was not good for business.

Akpomudje said that he had reported the situation to the Unueeuro of Alaka Community, Chief Hope Akasa, who he noted promised to tell his people to stop dumping refuse beside the MTN office.

The CLO equally appeal to the Uvwie Council Chairman,Onoyake to bring refuse trucks to evacuate the refuse dump, with a plea to residents of Alaka Community to stop the dumping of refuse beside their office premises.

It would be recalled that two weeks ago, the Uvwie council chairman, sealed off some shops at Effurun Market over illegal deposal of refuse at the Median of the road.

Delta Bulletin