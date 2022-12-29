Delta: Man Narrates How He Was Brutalised By Suspected Oborevwori’s Thugs  In Ughelli  (SEE PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A man identified as Enomah Jefter has narrated how he was brutalized and his head broken with the butt of a gun by thugs allegedly in support of Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori’s thugs at Otovwodo in Ughelli, Ughelli local government area of Delta State.

While narrating his ordeal in a Facebook Group post, Ominimini Vanguard, Jefter disclosed that earlier today while he was on his way from Eboh Iyede to Ughelli Central Hospital with his Senior cousin, Emoefe Lawrence to check on the corpse of his elder brother who died in a fatal accident at the Eboh Iyede junction he met some set of people gallivanting on the Otovwodo junction by the market.

He added that suddenly one of them came to him while he was on top his bike and hit him on his back while asking him to vote for Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to him, “While on my way to the Ughelli Central Hospital, I met some set of people gallivanting on the Otovwodo junction by the market and all of a sudden one of them came to me while I was on top my bike and hit me on my back and said vote Sheriff oo. I immediately said no that’s it is OMO-AGEGE I am voting for. I asked him why did he hit me on my back and he said close your mouth and I replied saying don’t try that again and he said to me “you are mad”. Immediately, I replied him saying, ‘I’m not mad’.

“Just immediately after that a guy came out of a car with a gun putting on a camouflage trouser asking him what did I say and he told him that I said I’m voting AGEGE and he immediately hit me on my head with the gun and said you are mad and they entered the car and drove off. And I managed myself with my bleeding.”