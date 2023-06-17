Delta: Man Arrested In Mosogar Over Alleged Election Violence Flown To Abuja For Further Interrogation

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Police in Delta State have arrested Innocent Piccolo Ighoyota Ojokor in Ethiope-West Local Government Area over alleged 2023 election matters.

The suspect was arrested on Saturday, June 10 in Mosogar Community, Ethiope-West Local Government Area of Delta State and subsequently transferred to the Force Headquarters on Sunday, June 11.

It would be recalled that the house of an APC Chieftain, Jerry Wilson Omene was burnt down by suspected hoodlums during the 2023 electioneering campaigns.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear if Chief Jerry Wilson Omene engineered the suspect’s arrest by the Police.

However, an indigene of Mosogar Community, Voltage Gbagbanor in a chat with Our Correspondent via his Facebook timeline said the suspect was arrested following lies fabricated against him.

Gbagbanor alleged, “Innocent Piccolo Ighoyota Ojokor was arrested and taken to Abuja over election issues, they fabricated a lot of lies against him on what he has never participated in.”

Daily Post