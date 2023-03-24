Delta LP Guber Candidate, Pele Rejects Election Result, Alleges Thuggery, Vote Buying, Intimidation 

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate, Deacon Kennedy Pela has rejected the results of the just concluded governorship election that announced Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) winner, saying that PDP did not win the election.

Pela in press statement made available to Journalists, described the process as a flagrant vote buying and intimidation by power of incumbency.

The statement reads in parts; “I write to inform you today with a very heavy heart, having just witnessed experientially the ineptitude of our democratic and electoral process. I understand the results of the elections have been announced and I can only weep for the next generations in Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general as this particular election will be recorded in the annals of our history as the most duplicitous, phony and treacherous election ever carried out in Nigeria by the Independent Nigerian Electoral Commission (INEC).”

“INEC did not only fail to leave up to it’s billing during the Presidential Elections on 25th February, 2023 but their attitude during and after that election set the stage for the brazen level of unfairness, injustice, disenfranchisement, impunity and disregard for the rule of law that characterized the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on Saturday the 18th of March 2023, as exemplified INEC.”

He said; “Huge level of voter apathy across the land as a result of INEC’s conduct in the Presidential elections. Further disenfranchisement of voters as a result of serious violence and voter/agents intimidation by thugs, police officers, military personnel and INEC officials controlled by both the APC and the PDP”

“Widespread and unprecedented level of vote buying by both the APC and the PDP with the

connivance of security agencies and INEC officials. Manipulation of the results at the collation centers by both the APC and the PDP after intimidating and chasing away LP agents with thugs, police officers and military personnel controlled by both the APC and the PDP.

“This was an election that was supposed to be guided by electoral laws and democratically determined by the choice of the people but once again the will of the people have been subverted by the PDP and APC candidates directly as was witnessed by some polling units and indirectly using their thugs.”

“They made use of the levers of power by way of power of incumbency and the use of law enforcement agencies whom they deployed across the State to carry out their bidding of voter intimidation and violence.

“The true Obidients courageously, came out en-masse to vote despite the intimidation and insecurity that systematically overshadowed this particular election but the will of the people was subverted during the collation process once again.

“I therefore make bold to say that PDP did not win this election, rather they have been handed a stolen mandate. I therefore categorically reject the results published in their entirety. At the moment my team is in the process of seeking an order to enable us inspect the BVAS machines while gathering all the needed evidence to bolster our cause for the reclaim of our mandate as all evidences point to the fact that, this would definitely not have been the outcome of this election had a free and fair process been allowed.

“I therefore use this opportunity to urge all supporters of this movement to remain calm and let the law take its course. As a wise woman once said “when they go lower, we go higher’, hence we will not resort to their ways of thuggery and breakdown of law and order. Thank you for your magnanimous support through it all and the impact of these experience is one that will remain

with me eternally.”