Delta: Lecturer Bemoans State Of Bad Roads In Abraka

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A lecturer in the Department of Languages and Linguistics, Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, Moses Darah, has lamented the negative impact the bad roads in the university town have caused business owners.

Darah, who took to his Facebook page on Thursday, said: “Businesses in Abraka are in a state of comatose.”

“Presently, there are no motorable roads in Abraka. The Express (New) and Old roads have degenerated so badly that when it rains, it is almost impossible for motorists and commuters to ply the roads,” he added.

According to him, “this terrible situation has continued for years and Abraka residents have lost confidence in Government.”

Furthermore, he called on the Oborevwori-led government to take urgent steps to address the anomaly.

OasisMagazine

For adver placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquiries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com