Delta Lawmakers Suspend Member Over Alleged Misconduct

LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State House of Assembly slammed a 14-day suspension on the member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency, Matthew Omonade, for alleged ‘gross misconduct’.

The Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, officially pronounced the suspension order following a motion to the effect raised on the floor of the House on Tuesday by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi.

In the motion which was supported by the House Chief Whip, Perkins Umukoro, and unanimously adopted by the House, the suspended lawmaker was alleged to have “willfully and falsely perverted the proceedings of the House of Wednesday, May 8, 2024”.

This, according to the Majority Leader, violates the standing order and rules of the House, hence, the need for the suspension.

The motion entitled “Motion of breach of privilege”, reads, “Whereas, Order V1 Rule 19(1) of the Standing Orders of the House provides for the rights enjoyed by the House collectively and by Members of the House individually as conferred by the House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Law, CapH6, Laws of Delta State, 2008; and

“Whereas, It is an offence under the House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Law, Cap H6 Laws of Delta State, 2008 for any person to willfully publish any false or perverted report of any debate or proceedings of the House or a committee or willfully misrepresent any speech made by a member in the House or in a committee; and

“Whereas, it is an offence for any person to publish any defamatory statement reflecting on the proceedings or character of the House; and

“Whereas, The Honourable member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency, wilfully and falsely perverted the proceedings of the House of Wednesday, 8th May, 2024.

“Therefore, I move that the Honourable member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency be now suspended from the service of the House for a period of 14 (fourteen) legislative days, for gross misconduct;

“2. The Honourable Member representing Ughelli North 1 state Constituency hands over to the management of the House all Government properties in his possession; and

“3. An Ad-hoc Committee be constituted to investigate the gross misconduct by the Honourable member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency.”

Following the unanimous adoption of the motion, the speaker pronounced a suspension order on the lawmaker spanning 14 legislative days.

The speaker said, “By the provisions of the House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Law, Cap H6 Laws of Delta State, 2008, and the Standing Orders of the House, the Honourable Member representing Ughelli North 1 State constituency shall forthwith withdraw from the precincts of the House for the period of the suspension.

“The Honourable member representing Ughelli North 1 State Constituency, should immediately return to the management all government properties in his possession including the official vehicle”.

Consequently, the speaker directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to escort the suspended member out of the hallowed Chamber just as he announced a five-man Ad-hoc committee headed by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, to investigate the alleged gross misconduct.

The other members include the Chief Whip, Perkins Umukoro, the Deputy Chief Whip, Fred Martins, Minority Whip, Alapala Ebitonmo and the member representing Ika North East, Marylyn Okowa-Daramola, while the Deputy Clerk (Legislative), Mr D. S. Olorogun is to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

