Delta: Kwale Divisional Police Officer Preaches Dialogue As Option For Peace

By Comr. Isaac

LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Divisional police officer in charge of Kwale Police Division Delta State CSP Edwin Igoche Okoh has said that dialogue is the best option for peace in any society.

He said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after being conferred with a Peace Award by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) at the Divisional headquarters in Kwale Delta State.

Edwin advised that parties in a conflict must always sit at a round table to discuss their problem instead of resorting to violence, adding that violence in Niger Delta can only be resolved through dialoguing.

According to him,”In Niger Delta, and Nigeria at large, if there is any agitations from wherever and what so ever, the most important and ultimate thing that will resolve that agitations is through dialogue and mediation.”

He said parties in a conflict must always find a common ground to resolve their conflicts

“To address the issue on a common ground because pro-activeness is better than re-activeness and if there is no peace, equity and justice can never prevail

‘That is why the word equity justice and peace goes concurrently, ”he said.

Okoh also advised his colleagues in the police force and other security agencies to always insist on dialogue while resolving crisis in the country

“On insecurity in the state, well as I said the insecurity might come from different dimensions but common ground to solve insecurity is dialogue

“What is the cause of insecurity? Why are people agitating? Why are they carrying arms from one place to another? Whatever their grievances, come to a common ground discuss with them and at the end arrived at a compromise and of course there is always a way of shifting ground,” he stated.

He also advised those who resort to violence to always think of their families and members of their Communities before harming others

In his word,” the most important thing is that you are not living for yourself alone but you are living for the entire people at large. So if you think of yourself, you must have to look back ways and think of other people. The most important thing about life is to live and lets live.

Earlier, while presenting the award, the spokesperson for the International Association of World peace Advocate ( IAWPA) Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel Nkweke congratulated CSP Edwin Igoche Okoh for being among persons across the world admitted into the United Nations.

He noted that the activities of the DPO has made Kwale division one of the safest in the country and disclosed plans by the organization to incorporate him into the proposed police peace campaign which will soon be flagged off by the organization.

Also speaking, the international Director of the organization Professor Chidi Ehiriodo confirmed CSP Edwin Igoche Okoh as a peace maker and welcome him into the international community

He advised him to sustain the peace in the division and urged other police Divisional officers to emulate him.