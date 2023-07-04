Delta: Kidnappers Kill 60-Year-Old Woman In Burutu Community After Collecting N1m Ransom

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gunmen have killed a 60-year-old woman in Tamigbe town, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, after allegedly collecting one million naira ransom from members of her family.

The gunmen shot the victim, identified as Ebikabo-ere Oyas Officer, on the forehead, DAILY POST can report.

The corpse of the deceased, kidnapped at about 11 pm last Wednesday, was discovered by her family members on Sunday, July 2.

The body was dumped between Beautiful Gate and Foutorugbene Road, near Tamigbe town.

DAILY POST learnt from reliable sources that the family of the deceased reportedly paid one million naira as ransom to her abductors before the discovery of her lifeless body.

The deceased, a businesswoman with a big provision shop in the community, was a mother of four and wife of Mr. Oyas Officer.

At the time of filing this report, family members, friends, neighbours, and relatives were seen in a state of mourning over what they described as an ugly incident.

The Delta State Police Command is yet to comment on the matter which took place in the coastal community.

DailyPost